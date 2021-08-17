student-centered approach

Wine Can Be Complex. Wine Education Shouldn't Be.

Whether you’re looking to advance in your career with a WSET certification or just be more confident in the wine aisle, we offer the instruction and support you need to achieve your wine education goals. 

With NVWA, you can:

  • Earn your WSET certification (Levels 1-4) from the world’s largest, most-awarded program provider
  • Get the basics without the stress of certification in our Wine 101 or 201 courses
  • Gain an edge in a certain wine region with one of our specialty certifications
  • Learn hands-on in an immersive wine experience

Our unique approach and expert instructors give enthusiasts and professionals a clear path to advance their wine expertise.

A Student-Focused Approach

Everyone’s wine education journey is unique. You deserve a wine school that will not only deliver top notch content, but also guide you on the learning path that’s right for YOU. 

We put the student at the center of everything we do. You are the reason we:

  • Offer supplemental study resources you won’t find anywhere else
  • Developed the industry’s most robust online learning platform, designed to make you feel like you’re in the room
  • Provide wine tasting kits with most online courses, expertly curated for the learning objectives of each course
  • Host industry expert webinars, highlighting details you won't find in most certifications

I’ve been drinking and enjoying wine for over 20 years but really knew very little about it. WSET Level 1 gave me insight into why I liked certain wines, helped make sense of the various flavors and aromas associated with different grapes and left me thirsty to learn more.
Dr. Dale A.California
Dr. Dale A.
Best learning experience by far. Their knowledge and expertise from the educators are remarkably impressive.
Julie K.Boca Raton, FL
Julie K.
A perfect mix of exceedingly high standards, cozy personal attention and deep relationships within the industry that yield the best instructors around. Napa Valley Wine Academy can take you from newbie to international certification within months.
Stephanie B.San Francisco, CA
Stephanie B.
The best wine education one can get in the Bay Area, if not in the country. I left my WSET Level 3 class having learned a TON and having tasted about 70 wines - an interesting mix that included some high-quality examples. The teachers are phenomenal.
Maria T.San Francisco, CA
Maria T.
Wine Enthusiast

Enthusiasts

Level Up Your Wine Knowledge

You’re curious or passionate about wine, and you want a clear path to knowing more.

Homepage Professional Image

Professionals

Get Advanced Certification

Amateur or expert, you want premier credentials to advance your career.

We make it easy to learn anytime, anywhere and at your own pace.

3 tips to better your wine tasting skills

3 Ways To Better Your Wine Tasting Skills

Grab this free video series, where our very own Master Taster shares his secrets.

IN-PERSON COURSE & WORKSHOP REFUNDS & TRANSFERS

Cancellations of confirmed in-person course enrollments and workshops are accepted up to 60 days before the start of the course. An administration fee of $50 plus the full cost of the study materials and exam fees will be deducted, and the remainder of the course fee refunded to the payee. Separate WSET exam cancellation/transfer rules apply.
Transfers of a confirmed enrollment to another course are accepted 60 days before the course start date with an administration fee of $50.

Cancellations less than 60 days before the in-person course start date or course no shows forfeit any refund/transfer options unless students can provide medical documentation. If medical documentation is provided, students can be transferred to a later course. No refunds will be applied.

Course Transfers cannot be carried forward to the next academic year (which commenced on January 1).

Students are highly encouraged to purchase separate travel insurance.

